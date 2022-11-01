Billie Eilish subtly confirms new relationship on social media in bloodied sheer black lace The Happier Than Ever singer went the extra mile

Billie Eilish had a blast on Halloween, based on the series of photographs she shared on social media, although fans were left in a frenzy for a different reason.

The singer took to Instagram with one of her signature photo dumps compiling a bunch of moments from her spooky-season festivities.

She kicked things off with a picture of her sporting a black bob with a blunt bang as blood poured down her eyes and over her body.

Billie kept the black theme going in her lace top, paired with several chains, that she wore while carving on pumpkins.

Many other snapshots were from parties she attended, including one of fellow musician and 13 Reasons Why star Dylan Minnette dressed as a pumpkin.

However, it was the last in the series which took fans by surprise, as it featured Billie standing alongside rumored boyfriend Jesse Rutherford for a digital camera snap.

Billie shared a photo alongside Jesse from a Halloween party

Seemingly confirming their relationship, while also playing into conversation surrounding their 11-year age gap, the bad guy singer was dressed as a baby, while the alt-rocker transformed into a much older man.

"Life is craaaaaaaaaaaaaaazy. Happy halloween," she captioned her photographs, immediately receiving a barrage of responses from her fans and garnering over 1.5 million likes in two hours.

"SO WE POSTING JESSE NOW??" one commented, as another said: "Last slide is interesting babe…," while a third added: "She posted him."

The star sparked mixed reactions among fans and beyond, when she was spotted with Jesse earlier in the month on multiple occasions.

Fans have had a mixed reaction to their relationship

The two, who are eleven years apart, have known each other since at least 2017 according to fans. Billie split from ex-boyfriend Matthew Tyler Vorce earlier this year, and the Sweater Weather singer devastated fans when they learned he had separated from longtime girlfriend Devon Lee Carlson in 2021 after six years together.

