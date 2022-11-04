Vanessa Hudgens poses up a storm in strapless lilac bikini The star is in Maui

Vanessa Hudgens took to social media with a stunning selfie as she soaked up the sun in Maui on Friday.

Taking to her Instagram account the High School Musical actress, 33, beamed in strapless lilac bikini top and a pair of glamorous tortoiseshell sunglasses, which she matched with a pair of chunky gold hoops and a beaded seashell necklace.

WATCH: Vanessa Hudgens shows off toned legs in daring Oscars dress

Captioning the photo she penned: "BRB. In heaven. #fsmaui @fsmaui." The star's dark mahogany locks perfectly completed her beach babe attire and appeared to be dampened with salty seawater.

The Spring Breakers star also added a natural shade of nude lipstick to her look.

Vanessa looked incredible

Vanessa appears to be at the Four Seasons Resort in the Hawaiian country and in the post also shared a stunning snap which captured an unbelievable orange sunset sky.

Her location appears to be a favourite among her celebrity pals who flocked to the comments section to reply to the incredible update.

Paris Hilton's mom Nicky Hilton penned: "My fav spot," alongside a pink love heart emoji. Nicky was closely followed by her daughter who simply added a heart eyes emoji in reply.

The star captured the stunning Maui sunset

One fan wrote: "Loving the sunglasses #ughqueen." A second replied: "You look beautiful and gorgeous. Keep being yourself." A third added: "Love those sunglasses."

The stunning post came just after the star took Halloween by storm at the weekend with her impressive costume which saw her spray paint herself blue for her Miss Argentina costume. The character features in the movie Beetlejuice.

"IN AWE," one follower wrote in response to Vanessa's transformation, with another commenting: "Okayyyyyyyyyyyyy," alongside a string of blue love hearts.

The star and her beau smashed Halloween

The brunette beauty also shared a snap alongside her beau, Cole Tucker who dressed up as Sting for the spooky occasion.

The pair started dating in 2020 and in 2021 Vanessa told Entertainment Tonight: "He's just kind of perfect for me."

