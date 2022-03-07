Vanessa Hudgens wows in flirty see-through lilac shirt - fans react The star has us obsessed with her sultry style.

Singing sensation Vanessa Hudgens wowed fans in a see-through lilac Valentino shirt at the legendary fashion brand's show in Paris on Sunday.

The Tick Tick.. BOOM! star wore the stunning sequined shirt with a pair of matching lilac shorts and a statement bag in the same hue.

Vanessa, 33, took to her Instagram to showcase her look and fans couldn't believe their eyes. Captioning a series of pictures taken ahead of the catwalk show, she wrote: "Today we say @maisonvalentino congratulations @pppiccioli on the STUNNING show. Last slide - I caught myself saying wow in slow motion. But then again, can ya blame me!?!!"

In the post, the High School Musical actress can be seen in close-up shots taken on a beautiful balcony, showing off her dewy skin and matching lilac eye-makeup while capturing the idyllic Paris backdrop. Friends and fans flocked to comment on the Disney star's look. Artist Kyra Kendall wrote: "Girl!!! Beautiful!!" whilst musician GG MAGREE commented: "Argh!!! So HOTTTTT."

Vanessa Hudgens took to Instagram to show off her amazing look for latest Valentino show in Paris

A follower remarked: "Omg you are the most beautiful." Whilst another added: "Ageless". In the post, Vanessa included a slow-motion sneak peek of the exclusive event where everyone and everything was covered in pink.

In her Instagram Stories, the superstar also documented the day, posing with non-other than RuPaul's Drag Race UK royalty Bimini Bon Boulash.

Bimini matched the aesthetic perfectly, wearing a Valentino skirt and jacket set in the same pink hue featured in the show. We cannot get enough!

Bimini Bon Boulash looked incredible in a post to her followers from the Valentino show on Sunday

Captioning a beautiful post from the event, Bimini said on their own Instagram: "Valentino barbie. The show was beautiful! Paris you've been gorgeous. Back to the UK tomorrow morning."

The drag-star also tagged makeup legend Charlotte Tilbury in the post, who commented with five pink hearts. British icon Kim Woodburn weighed with two heart-eye emojis.