Vanessa Hudgens dazzles in Prada mini skirt of dreams

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Vanessa Hudgens brought nineties night fever back with a silver Prada skirt that we're obsessed with. The Tick, Tick... Boom! star donned the metallic mini skirt while attending a Prada event in Los Angeles, and all we can say is where can we get one?

READ: Vanessa Hudgens puts on very flirty display in white lingerie - fans go wild

The brunette beauty wore head-to-toe Prada for the event, pairing the eye-catching A-line leather skirt with a cropped black ribbed lurex top and masculine oversize black blazer both from the luxury Italian brand. Posting a series of sultry snaps to Instagram, Vanessa beamed in the look, flashing a sneak peek of her gold glitter nails as posed behind the scenes.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Celebrity hairstyle inspiration including Vanessa Hudgens

The actress debuted a glamorous makeup look, complete with dramatic eyeliner flick, perfectly groomed brows and a subtle lashing of rouge lipstick. Her dark bouncy blow-dry curled just above her shoulders, revealing a chunky pair of hoops earrings.

In terms of accessorizing, Vanessa wore a pair of chocolate Prada brushed loafers, vintage 1940s black onyx and diamond ring, Cartier Love bracelet and matching gold and diamond earrings.

Vanessa Hudgens looked perfect in Prada

Vanessa took to social media to share the pictures with fans, captioning the post: "PRADA," with two sparkle emojis. Followers loved the outfit. One penned: "A queen in Prada," while also noted: "A classic beauty." A third added: "I love Prada and you look amazing."

Vanessa posed at the Prada event

MORE: Vanessa Hudgens channels J.Lo and wows in a neon yellow bikini

Want to shine bright like Vanessa? Although the Prada skirt is to die for, it may not be within everyone's budget. But that doesn't have to stop you from reliving your nineties fashion fantasy. H&M is selling a perfect dupe of the Prada skirt, which will allow you to shimmy in style.

Silver Mini Skirt, $24.99, H&M

Team the look with a black crop top and blazer to recreate Vanessa's designer look. To achieve the ultimate teen flick aesthetic, layer the skirt with a bright blue or pink mohair jumper like 90s supermodels Naomi Campbell and Cindy Crawford used to.

RELATED: Vanessa Hudgens' all-natural selfie is so gorgeous you'll gasp

Earlier this week, The High School Musical alum wowed fans in a playful workout look, consisting of a white sports bra and red shorts. She quite literally elevated the outfit with a pair of white platform trainers and ying and yang socks.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.