Vanessa Hudgens resembles a mermaid in soaking-wet outfit

Vanessa Hudgens never looks anything less than stunning, and she looked gorgeous on Wednesday, even when she was soaking wet!

DISCOVER: How Vanessa Hudgens encouraged Austin Butler to play Elvis - and who he has dated since

The High School Musical actress modeled a skintight sports bra and leggings that clung to her flawless physique. The star posed up a storm alongside a reflective surface, as she whipped a green towel around her legs while staring sultrily down the camera lens. She kept her accessories simple with only a few bracelets and rings.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Vanessa Hudgens shows off toned legs in daring Oscars dress

In the caption, she teased: "Take a pic, it lasts longer #VanessaxFabletics. Become a @fabletics VIP and get up to 70% off your entire order. Link in bio to shop now."

READ: Vanessa Hudgens shares secret to her super toned legs - and it only takes 30 minutes

SEE: Vanessa Hudgens wows in flirty see-through lilac shirt - fans react

Her followers were blown away, including Paris Hilton who simply posted a heart-eyed face emoji.

One fan said: "Girl I love all your photoshoots I'm so excited for your film with gg I bet you had amazing time filming."

A second shared: "Honestly, you're just too perfect like omg," and a third enthused: "That body is amazing."

The actress looked amazing

Many others were left speechless by her beauty, as they simply posted heart or flame emojis.

WOW: Vanessa Hudgens dazzles in Prada mini skirt of dreams

MORE: Vanessa Hudgens puts on very flirty display in white lingerie - fans go wild

Earlier this year, Vanessa headed to the Tony Awards and she looked unbelievably chic in a black ruched gown.

The 33-year-old's award-worthy look didn't stop there, rather it extended into her inspired accessory choices.

Black suits Vanessa!

Arguably the standout piece of Vanessa's outfit was her major gold earrings, also by Schiaparelli. Her dangly statement jewels were shaped like orbiting planets and adorned by crystals, pairing beautifully with a chunky gold bracelet and her Cartier Love bangle.

WOW: Vanessa Hudgens turns up the heat in a cheeky leopard print bikini

MORE: Vanessa Hudgens turns heads in a crop top and leggings we want asap

The actress took to the stage to present the first award of the evening, and even got the chance to reunite with her tick, tick...BOOM! director, Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Vanessa professed her affinity for skyscraper heels, wearing a pair of black suede platform peep-toe Jimmy Choos over sheer black tights.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.