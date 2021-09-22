Vanessa Hudgens puts on very flirty display in white lingerie - fans go wild The star looked so different

Vanessa Hudgens rocked an edgy new look on Tuesday when she modeled Rihanna's new lingerie line - and fans couldn't get enough of it.

The High School Musical alum wowed her social media followers with a photo none of them were expecting.

In the image, Vanessa had waist-length hair and displayed her killer curves in a sultry, white ensemble. The star struck a pose with her friend, Mena Massoud, and captioned the image: "@badgalriri did it again. Another @savagexfenty show. And this time… I get to play."

The snapshot was taken after Rihanna's line debuted at the Savage X Fenty show and Vanessa's fans quickly began commenting.

"WOW!! I mean seriously," wrote one, while another asked: "Is that really Vanessa Hudgens?" and a third commented: "You are on fire."

The actress works hard to stay in shape and says she exercises six days a week to feel her best inside and out.

Vanessa pulled off her racy new look

Speaking to Women's Health she said early morning fitness is the way forward for her and it's as good for her mind as it is for her body.

"Working out is like moving meditation," she said. "I feel you can work through things better in movement than being stagnant."

She undertakes everything from yoga, to hiking, ballet, pilates and strength training.

Vanessa sported a very different look earlier this summer

"Leaving the room knowing that I’m stronger than when I got there helps boost my confidence," she added.

As for her diet? Vanessa revealed to the outlet: "I need high fats. If I'm not getting enough, my body holds on to calories.

"We've been trained to think that fats are bad, but they're so good—a source of energy and sustenance that keeps you going through the day. That's the only way I can not eat carbs."

