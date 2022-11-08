Victoria Beckham wore a famous dress to Geri Horner's party - did you spot it?

We loved seeing pictures of Geri Horner's 50th birthday at the weekend. What a bash! The star-studded event was postponed following the Queen's death, but the weekend saw the Spice Girls come together to celebrate.

Victoria Beckham looked as glamorous as ever for the special occasion, rocking a black satin V-neck gown with applique detail at the straps. If you look closely, this frock is actually the very same style she famously wore to her son Brooklyn Beckham's wedding to Nicola Peltz back in April, but in black. Clearly a winner!

At the memorable nuptials, the fashion mogul didn't disappoint as she turned heads in the slinky silver gown, complete with delicate spaghetti straps, elegant plunge neckline and striking lace accents adorned across the bodice - a signature of Victoria's iconic style.

Victoria's svelte silhouette looked incredible in the striking metallic gown, which she paired with towering heels and a glittering clutch bag, amping up the glamour with delicate silver accessories.

VB wearing a black version of her famous mother-of-the-groom-dress

The mother-of-four opted to style her hair away from her face, teasing her brunette locks into an elegant updo with face-framing waves highlighting her pretty features.

Victoria's satin dress was backless - wow!

Victoria's dress was a bespoke creation at the time, and was designed by VB's design director Lara Barrio.

It has an element of 40s Hollywood to it and is pretty unique.

Vogue - the magazine the wedding was exclusively covered by - said of the style: "The fabric was inspired by the reflection of the moonlight on the ocean at night. Developed exclusively by one of Beckham’s favourite Como mills, the effect is metallic, almost liquid like, and completely head-turning. Three French laces cut meticulously by hand and embroidered onto the shimmering fabric only added to the arresting effect."

