Victoria Beckham goes shopping - rocking some seriously sassy skinny jeans We can all relate to this outfit…

We are used to seeing the gorgeous Victoria Beckham rocking the most incredible outfits, from funky suits to tailored dresses, so when we see her stepping out in jeans looking a little casual, it's almost surprising!

On Sunday evening the former Spice Girl visited a bookshop with her fellow fashion designer friend Isabela Grutman, wearing a pair of denim skinny jeans, teamed with a simple grey T-shirt and a black cap from her ongoing collaboration with sportswear brand Reebok.

Speaking of Victoria's jeans - did you know that the fashion designer never washes them?

Speaking to Elle in 2018, she explained: "If the kids spill something on them, then I have to wash them, obviously, but even then it's only on cold wash. And normally, no, I just don't wash them at all. I normally hang my jeans up, to be honest with you, to keep the shape." Mind blown!

Victoria Beckham wearing skinny jeans

Also over the weekend, Victoria attended the launch of her good friend Isabela's jewellery launch on Friday, looking ever so sleek in a slinky midi dress featuring a plunging V-neck, three-quarter length sleeves, a sumptuous yet fine fabric and a midnight black hue.

Sharing a picture on Instagram, she wore her caramel hair down loose in gently tousled waves and opted for a camera-ready beauty blend. A pair of Chanel-esque nude and black point-toe heels completed her evening attire, in addition to a selection of fine gold jewellery.

Victoria's flawless style is legendary. But, the fashion mogul recently opened up about one wardrobe flop which still "haunts" her to this day. Appearing on Watch What Happens Live, the 48-year-old singer confessed that her lowest fashion moment took place in the nineties when the mum-of-four twinned with husband David Beckham.

Speaking to host Andy Cohen, Victoria explained how the lovebirds opted to wear matching black leather pantsuits for their Millennium New Year's Eve Party in 1999."I still... I mean it haunts me. It does haunt me, but I love it," Victoria said of the outfit.

