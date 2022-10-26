Victoria Beckham debuts sassy new outfit - her skinny trousers are mind-blowing

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Victoria Beckham always gives us total outfit inspiration with her Instagram looks and on Tuesday evening, the mother-of-four rocked a brand new outfit as she filmed herself in front of a mirror.

READ: Victoria Beckham reveals worst wardrobe mishap – 'It haunts me'

The former Spice Girl wore some majorly skinny trousers, an oversized blazer and high heels, and she carried a bag from her new line she presented to the fashion world earlier this month.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Victoria Beckham: Why David insisted on lining up to pay tribute to the Queen

She captioned the stylish shot: "MORE CHAIN POUCH BAGS DROPPING SOON! My Chain Pouch is my go-to bag of the season and I’m so glad you love it as much as I do!! It will be available again at VictoriaBeckham.com and at 36 Dover Street mid-November in 5 colourways... Kisses xx VB

MORE: Victoria Beckham just wore the ultimate Christmas party dress - and unreal shoes

A few weeks ago, VB shared an up close snap of herself holding the bag and we have to say, we may have to put it on our Christmas wish list.

She said of the style: "I’m in love with the chain detail on my new Chain Pouch bag! It was inspired by a watch that @DavidBeckham gave me a few years ago.This is such an easy bag to wear with every outfit – I’m pairing mine with my new season v-neck midi dress in Steel Grey x VB."

Victoria Beckham's new bags are stunning

The style icon also teamed the bag with a dazzling silk dress, styling it up a storm.

VB teamed her new bag with a slink black dress

She said: "My new MUST-HAVE bag of the season!! When designing my new leather bags, I really wanted to create something that was both beautiful and practical, but felt fresh, chic, and effortless – and the Chain Pouch bag does all of that.

Chain Pouch Bag In Black Leather, £890, Victoria Beckham

"It’s my go-to for autumn, and comes in 5 easy-to-wear colours."

READ: Harper Beckham rocks super chic velvet dress - and it's so Victoria

Victoria, 48, also shared a snap of supermodel Karlie Kloss carrying the bag, so we think it's set to be the IT bag of the Autumn.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.