Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz's A-list wedding at $103m family estate - all the details Everything we know so far

For a long time after they announced their engagement in July 2020, Brooklyn Beckham and his fiancée Nicola Peltz remained tight-lipped about their wedding plans, which is not surprising considering the world was in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

In 2021, the couple made it clear that they wanted their engagement to be shorter than it had been and mentioned that they hoped their nuptials could go ahead in 2022. Now, it seems that their wish is coming true as they have been slowly releasing details about their big day, which is expected to take place over three days on the weekend of 9 April.

WATCH: Brooklyn Beckham shares touching engagement story

From Nicola's wedding dress to Brooklyn's parents Victoria and David Beckham's roles, and even the A-list guests who are set to watch them say 'I do', see everything we know about the model and the actress' wedding…

Where are Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz getting married?

The couple got engaged in 2020

Many reports have indicated that Brooklyn and Nicola have chosen to tie the knot in the comfort of one of their family's holiday homes - Nicola's father Nelson's sprawling estate in Palm Beach, Florida.

Known as Montsorrel, the property, which he purchased for $103million (£76million) in 2015, spans 44,000-square-feet and boasts a swimming pool and beautiful sea views which would offer an ideal backdrop for an outdoor ceremony and reception.

Clearly, they put a lot of thought into where they would wed since they wanted to ensure that Brooklyn's family in the UK and Nicola's family in America could both attend – especially with any possible travel restrictions.

VB and David's son told HELLO! last year: "We've been engaged for a year and if Covid wasn't a thing we'd have liked to have been married already, and it has been a bit difficult," he said. "You know, I've only just started to travel again, I'm travelling a little bit now but hopefully, it'll be next year."

Which guests are attending Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz's wedding?

Victoria's fellow Spice Girls star Mel B confirmed she is attending

Aside from the couple's famous family members, Eva Longoria and Mel B recently confirmed they are among the A-list guest list who have bagged invites to the exclusive event.

"I'm going to see her at her son's wedding anyway," Mel B, also known as Scary Spice, confessed on Lorraine.

"This is the Hollywood version of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry," New York publicist R Couri Hay told The Times. "You've got the son of sports and fashion royalty marrying an American billionaire's daughter, who also happens to be a beautiful actress."

Speaking of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who are good friends of the Beckhams, it's possible that they may make an appearance at the wedding.

Victoria and David were invited to the Sussexes' nuptials in May 2018, as well as Prince William and Kate's royal wedding back in April 2011, so it wouldn't be a surprise if the Beckhams have extended a wedding invite to both royal couples.

Meanwhile, US rapper Snoop Dogg is hoping to set the dance floor 'on fire' by being the star DJ at the reception, according to The Mirror. He's also supposedly in talks with David about organising a Las Vegas stag do for the groom-to-be.

"David has been my boy for over 10 years now and I am tight with his family.

"Brooklyn's wedding is going to be a big affair and my gift to him and his wife-to-be is I will come down and do a set for them on their big day.

"Nothing is going to get the party started after the first dance like a set from Snoop… the dance floor is gonna be on fire," he said.

What wedding dress will Nicola Peltz wear?

Nicola has already announced who is designing her wedding dress - Valentino’s Pierpaolo Piccioli. She previously revealed she has been to Rome twice to refine the details of her dress.

"We’ve been to Rome twice, watching everyone in the atelier, they’re just so talented. The first time I went to Rome, I brought my mom and my brother Brad, who’s actually my man of honour, and then Leslie Fremar who’s one of my best friends in the whole world. It is really a beautiful thing to be a part of and it’s very exciting, " Nicola said to CR Fashion Handbook.

The actress is yet to give away any details, but she added: "I have not thought of a specific dress that I want to get married in. So actually finding what that is with Valentino has been really amazing. The creative process has been fun, like finding the perfect fit and fabric."

Nicola is also set to change into a second wedding dress later in the day, while her husband plans to don a Yarmulke.

David Beckham went suit shopping recently

The groom's father recently went suit shopping with Brooklyn's two grandfathers in Miami, and showed off their dapper look on Instagram.

Former footballer David remarked: "Creating special memories, wedding plans underway & the dads are all suited and booted."

While it's not known what mother-of-the-groom Victoria will wear, her close friend and former Desperate Housewives star Eva Langoria revealed they will "coordinate" their outfits. Asked by People whether the fashion designer "would outfit her" for the wedding, the actress replied: "Yes, of course. I just go into her closet normally, and go, 'I need a dress'."

"She usually tells me [what to wear]," added Eva. "She's like, 'Do you like the black or the green?' And I say, 'Black.' She goes, 'Great. Green'."

Who is in Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz's bridal party?

Nicola asked her grandmother to be her maid of honor

Most of the big responsibilities are falling to Brooklyn and Nicola's family. The groom has enlisted his father to take on the role of Master of Ceremonies, while his "younger brothers, Romeo, 19, and Cruz, 17, will act as best men," reports The Times.

Nicola confirmed that her grandmother will be her maid of honour with a picture of her smelling a giant pink rose. "My Naunni is my maid of honor," she wrote. Meanwhile, her brother Brad will have the title of "Man of Honour".

Considering Nicola's close relationship with her soon-to-be sister-in-law Harper, it's possible that she may be a bridesmaid or flower girl, but nothing has been confirmed yet.

What food will be on Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz's wedding menu?

The couple tasted red velvet cake

Fans will have to wait until the big day to see the full wedding menu, but 22-year-old Brooklyn has shared a peek into the sweet treats that might be on offer. The budding chef shared photos from their wedding cake tasting sessions which showed a rich red velvet cake topped with decadent butter frosting, and a selection of tartlets with berries. Yum!

What have Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz said about their wedding?

While cooking a delicious Valentine's Day meal with Vogue magazine, the couple spoke openly about their upcoming wedding, which will be a Jewish ceremony.

"Full wedding prep mode and it's a lot of fun. It's strange, because the more wedding meetings that we have, the more real it feels. Like it still kind of feels fake, in a way. I'm excited. I'm wearing a Yarmulke," Brooklyn revealed.

The pair are set to marry over three days in April

"Yes, Jewish wedding," added Nicola.

Explaining their wedding weekend in further detail, Nicola continued: "So, the Friday night, Brooklyn's gonna stay with my dad, my brothers, and then his dad and his brothers and have like a boy slumber party.

"And I'm going to stay with the girls. So, from the Friday night dinner, we're not going to see each other until we get married in the afternoon. We've been panicking about it, this one night apart."

"I get so, so sad about it," remarked Brooklyn. "Like, what happens if she doesn't walk down the aisle and I'm like standing there? Like, my biggest fear. I'm definitely going to cry. I'm not going to say the song she is walking down to, but when I hear the song every time, I start to like…"

