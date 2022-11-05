Elsa Hosk twins with Nicola Peltz Beckham in It-girl fairytale frock

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Elsa Hosk is well-regarded as the ultimate It-girl, thanks to her never-ending supply of cutting-edge outfits and unparalleled street-style vocabulary. She's certainly earned her trendsetter status, with many celebrities including Nicola Peltz Beckham following in her fashionable footsteps.

LOOK: Elsa Hosk just tapped into this season's most popular trend - look

Elsa's latest look to enchant was a witchy white mini dress by cult brand Orseund Iris. The beautiful frock served up cottagecore charm, featuring an ivory hue, a contrasting black lace trim, an asymmetrically cut skirt, feminine puff sleeves, a sweetheart-shaped bodice and additional diagonally placed gothic lace detailing

Loading the player...

WATCH: Victoria’s Secret launches new campaign with history-making Down Syndrome model

The mother-of-one completed her milkmaid aesthetic by layering up in an oversized black vintage leather jacket, infusing her feminine attire with a masculine sentiment. Elsa amped up the designer influence of the outfit by clasping a small, perfectly square Hermes handbag in the palest shade of blue.

LOOK: Elsa Hosk is a nineties vision in micro mini skirt and boyfriend shirt

A pair of her go-to chunky black patent brogues complete with a white schoolgirl style sock made for a practical footwear choice.

Elsa Hosk looked angelic in the ivory dress

The Sweden native wore her platinum tresses down loose in a blonde Nordic crop and opted for a natural makeup look to highlight her otherworldly features.

The model has impeccable style

Elsa took to social media to share the highly covetable outfit with her doting fans online. She captioned the post: "It’s a feeling. Closed, open or in between. Loving the new @samsungsverige #galaxyzflip4."

Nicola Peltz Beckham wore the same dress which is proving to be a celeb favourite

As always, her followers rushed to coo over the look, which sparked a fashion frenzy. "This dress!" one wrote, while another commented: "Oh wow. I *love* that dress. Would love to see another shoot in that." A third added: "Beautiful dress Elsa."

Darling Dress, £461.34, Orseund Iris

Love Elsa's dress but aren't so mad about the price? We have just the alternative for you.

Keyhole Babydoll Mini Dress, £21.99, Abercrombie & Fitch

It's a well-known fact that Nicola Peltz Beckham is something of a Y2K veteran as well. The actress also donned the exact same designer dress during a romantic getaway to Napa Valley with her husband Brooklyn Beckham.

MORE: Elsa Hosk excites fashion fans with her bodycon dress

Nicola chose to finesse her sorceress aesthetic by slipping on some black knee-high leather boots boasting her favourite chunky platform design. A pair of blacked-out sunglasses shielded her porcelain complexion from the Californian sun rays.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.