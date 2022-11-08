Sophie Turner mesmerises in cut-out co-ord during dreamy getaway

Sophie Turner is a fully-fledged fashionista, yet her low-key social media presence means we are often left waiting for an overdue style snap. Luckily for us, Sophie took to social media to share a throwback look with fans on Monday – and she looked heavenly as usual.

While attending Lena Headey's wedding, the mother-of-two slipped on a sumptuous apple green co-ord by Cult Gaia featuring delicate ruched detailing, pleated satin, a plisse fabric, an all-over wrap effect, a feminine off-the-shoulder cape silhouette and cut-out panels. She clasped a small black handbag for all her holiday essentials as she posed for the rare outfit photo.

To complete her luxe evening attire, Sophie shielded her face from the sun with a pair of black-out sunglasses and accessorised with some simple silver hoop earrings. She wore her dark tresses down loose with a classic middle parting.

Sophie was perfectly flanked by the beautiful, rustic settings of her undisclosed European holiday destination. White-washed walls, tiled, cone-shaped roofs, small square windows, and copious amounts of foliage entwined with golden fairy lights made for the most romantic landscape.

Sophie Turner sported a dress by Cult Gaia

The actress shared the series of star-studded images with fans online. She captioned the wanderlust-inciting post: "I know I know I should post more."

Sophie's doting fans, who suspected she was soaking up the sun in Puglia, Southern Italy, flocked to comment on her stunning look. "Queen," one commented, while another said: "These pics are amazing." A third wrote: "You look so pretty," and a fourth noted: "So pretty as always."

The star is a certified fashion veteran

The star has designers falling at her feet – which comes as no surprise given her glittering career, model-esque build and enviable fashion sense. The actress recently sported another upmarket outfit during an evening out in New York with her husband Joe Jonas and of course, she looked sublime.

Sophie slipped on a variation of Rat & Boa's asymmetric 'Simonetta' dress which features a blurred purple orchid print punctuated by canary yellow florals, a slinky silhouette, ruffled sleeves, a V-neck and a floor-length cut.

