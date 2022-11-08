Rihanna sends temperatures soaring in new Fenty lingerie ahead of controversial show The Diamonds singer is coming back strong

Rihanna's fans are waiting with bated breath for the drop of her newest Savage x Fenty show, with Volume 4 set to feature some major stars.

Ahead of its release on Amazon Prime on Wednesday, the superstar singer took to social media to preview some of the lingerie pieces by modeling them herself.

VIDEO: Rihanna shares first official look at new lingerie line

She turned up the heat by posing in a lacy black set that showed off her toned post-baby body and her straight jet black locks with ample mood lighting.

"Me waiting for vol. 4 to drop so y'all could have these pieces," she captioned her post, immediately being flooded with flame emojis galore in the comments section.

"How many ways can somebody say 'she ate that'???" one comment read as another said: "WHEEEEEWWWWW serving straight up HEAT in black and white photos."

The singer has been poised for a major comeback as she not only debuts her new Fenty collection, but she is also releasing new music.

Rihanna previewed some of the new pieces from her coming collection

Rihanna dropped her first solo single in over five years, with Lift Me Up being featured on the upcoming Wakanda Forever soundtrack and becoming her first top 10 since 2017.

However, the new mom-of-one has courted some controversy with the line-up for her Fenty show, as Johnny Depp was listed as one of the celebrities who would be making an appearance.

Despite winning his case against ex-wife Amber Heard earlier in the year, public perception on the actor has continued to remain mixed.

"Editing team better be out here deleting this man out of this," a fan commented upon learning of the news as the singer received many mixed to negative responses for the choice. Another also said: "All of the fine men in Hollywood and you chose Johnny Depp…what vibe were you feeling for that?"

The singer's Savage x Fenty show has already courted controversy

However, the overall vibe for the show has been one of excitement, as others like Cara Delevingne, Lilly Singh, Simu Liu, and Anitta will be featuring.

