Rihanna and A$AP Rocky hint at engagement news with surprising video

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky may be expecting their first baby together - but they may also be planning a trip down the aisle.

The pair appeared to confirm they are engaged after a scene in A$AP's new music video in which he smiles to reveal a grill that reads: "Marry me?" The next scene sees the singer with her own grill that reads: "I do."

The song is called 'D.M.B' and is filled with adorable scenes of the two together, partying with friends and enjoying dinner. After the proposal scene, there are moments of Rihanna wearing a red wedding dress and red lace veil holding roses as they walk down a hallway together.

The couple, who have been an item since January 2020, confirmed their baby news in early 2022 while out walking in New York City.

Rihanna proudly debuted her blooming baby bump, which she bared beneath a striking pink puffer jacket.

Photographs published in the MailOnline show American rapper A$AP cradling his girlfriend's stomach and kissing her on the forehead as they strolled through the city.

The pair showed off the grills in the video

Rumors over whether the stars were dating began as early as 2013, when the rapper supported Rihanna on her Diamonds World Tour.

The pair previously starred together in A$AP's 2013 video for Fashion Killa, while he also provided a guest verse on the remix of Rihanna's 2012 hit Cockiness (I Love It).

Rihanna recently opened up on how pregnancy has changed her body, and admitting that she now focuses "a lot on moisturizing and on contouring" when it comes to her beauty routine.

"The face gets a little round and chubby. The nose starts to spread. Everything is a challenge, from getting dressed and how you're going to do your makeup. But I like challenges," she told

