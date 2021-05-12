Rihanna's mesh heels are all you need for summer - and we found the best lookalike for $28 

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

It’s been nearly two months since Rihanna has posted on her Instagram feed, but when she returned on Tuesday, she came back in the fiercest way.

RELATED: Rihanna swears by this game-changing Fenty Beauty eye cream - and it just launched

The Work singer set Instagram on fire in a gorgeous, cream, sleeveless crochet mini dress that hugged her curves, and paired it with a pair of matching strappy Bottega Veneta stilettos that we want in our closets right now.

Rihanna stunned in a crochet mini dress and strappy crochet Bottega Veneta heels

Rihanna completed the look with several bangles, a statement ring, and patterned nails.

The combo is perfect for summer, and we love the Fenty Beauty mogul’s monochromatic spin on the trend. Crochet dresses and crochet/mesh shoes are a huge trend right now - and will continue to be during the upcoming season.

MORE: Kylie Jenner takes on the crochet trend in the coziest girl crochet look we've ever seen

We were obsessed with Rihanna’s Bottega Venetta heels and tracked them down on Farfetch. You can also get them at Saks Fifth Avenue in bright red, neon yellow, and green.

Since the price tag for the dreamy kicks is $930, we also found the best dupe at Shein for $28.

Bottega Venetta mesh stretch panel sandals, $930, Farfetch

Shein stretch wraparound mesh pumps, $28, Shein

Rihanna’s snap racked up over 7 million likes in less than a day. It was that good - and she posted it for a special reason.

The beauty mogul was also promoting Fenty Skin’s new Butta Drop Whipped Oil Body Cream- which launched this week. And from the shine on her legs, it was clear she used it.

SHOP: Rihanna launches a Fenty Beauty mini keyring lip duo

“Ouch dat BUTTA baby. One thing bout #BUTTADROP , it’s gon give what’s its s’pose to gave!!!,” she captioned the post. “Drip ya skin in a hydrating, glossy, whipped body oil from @fentyskin that leaves you with a non-sticky glow that lasts. Also - she refillable! Available now at @sephora @bootsuk @harveynichols + fentyskin.com.”

The body oil is filled with tropical oils, butters, and extracts, and gives long-lasting hydration, gleam, and a clean, fresh fragrance. We tracked it down on Sephora - and it’s $39.

Fenty Skin Butta Drop Whipped Oil Body Cream, $39, Sephora

SHOP NOW

Leave it to Rihanna to give us a ton of beauty and style inspo perfect for our next summer staycation.