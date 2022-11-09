Kathie Lee Gifford shares before-and-after transformation photos as she stuns in lace dress The former Today star is a doting mom and grandmother

Kathie Lee Gifford went on a trip down memory lane this week as she reflected on how quickly time is going.

The former Today star took to Instagram to share a before-and-after transformation photo of herself and her two children from over the years.

The mother-of-two shared three photos, one of her with her son Cody as a little boy, one with her daughter Cassidy when she was younger, and another with the two of them all grown up.

"With my favorite people—then and now. Talk about a #TransformationTuesday!" she captioned the image.

Fans were quick to comment on Kathie's appearance, with one writing: "The best, then and now," while another wrote: "Wow it all goes by so fast." A third added: "What lovely photos and memories."

Kathie's fashion was just as stylish in all three photos too, with the TV star wearing a gorgeous black lace dress in the first image, and a turquoise slip dress in the second. In the final photo, Kathie stunned in an off-the-shoulder red dress.

Kathie marveled at how time flies as she shared photos with her children

The star shares her two children with late husband Frank Gifford, and often pays heartfelt tributes to him on social media on poignant anniversaries such as his birthday.

Kathie became a first-time grandmother earlier in the year when her son Cody and his wife Erika welcomed their first child, who they named Frank Michael in honor of Cody's late father.

The doting grandmother announced baby Frank's arrival on social media by sharing a sweet picture of her son Cody and his wife Erika doting on their newborn in hospital.

Kathie used to present Live with Regis Philbin

Alongside the picture, she wrote: "My heart is bursting. Frank Michael Gifford is here, confirming that our God is good and merciful and faithful. And he loves us!"

Discussing the significance of her grandchild's name shortly after his arrival, Kathie made an appearance on Today with Hoda & Jenna, to talk to her former co-star Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager, who replaced her following her departure from the NBC show in 2019.

She said that Frank's name had been a surprise to her, telling the hosts: "I guess, [Cody] never got over, and he never will, the loss of his dad at an early age," the TV personality added. "He was his hero and still is."

