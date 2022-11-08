Avril Lavigne shows off ultra-toned figure in fishnet tights and denim short-shorts The Love Sux singer brings it to you every time

Avril Lavigne gave her fans something to talk about with her latest magazine cover appearance in a look that's more of a showcase for her punk princess aesthetic.

The look she posed in for the cover shoot for Inlove Magazine was kept simple as she wore a baby pink top with spaghetti straps and a low-cut neckline with light denim short-shorts.

A bit more of her personality shone through in the fishnet tights and knee-high leather lace-up boots she wore, and she displayed her athletic and toned physique while squatting and kicking her leg up in the photos.

She was immediately inundated with a barrage of heart and flame emojis from her friends and fans as one gushed: "You need to shoot 'Hot' music video again, guurl! 'cause you are on fire!"

Another said: "The one who drank the Fountain of Youth," while a third added: "I didn't think I could fall anymore in love."

The pictures did feature the Girlfriend singer's longer locks with her orange streaks, a style which underwent its own transformation recently.

Avril sported her pop punk aesthetic for her latest magazine shoot

While working with English singer Yungblud on their collaboration I'm A Mess, she shared a clip of the two sitting in a bathroom.

Yungblud sat behind her while she was perched on the toilet seat dressed in all black as he took a pair of scissors to her long locks.

"You ready?" he asked as he then proceeded to snip them off and she just watched in shock as the sound of the cutting pierced through the tense silence.

The final result was shown in the promotional photo for the single, with Avril sporting a shoulder-length bob with ragged edges.

The singer received a haircut courtesy of Yungblud

Fans reacted enthusiastically to the new do as the iHeart Radio official Instagram page commented: "Hair is a SLAAAAY," while one of her followers gushed: "Oh my god avril this hair is amazing."

