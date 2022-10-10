Kelly Ripa's son Michael recalls scary incident at home during Live appearance The aspiring actor is Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' firstborn

Kelly Ripa had an exciting start to the week at work on Monday, as her firstborn, Michael, 25, appeared on Live with Kelly and Ryan.

MORE: Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' son lives a very different life to his famous parents

During the chat, the aspiring actor opened up about everything from family vacations to the dynamics between his siblings and their famous mom - and even recalled one terrifying incident that occurred at home - to which none of his family responded to!

"Mom is the biggest texter in the family group chat," he told Kelly and Ryan, before explaining that the one time he tried to join in, he got radio silence.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' love story

"The one time I tried to be involved in the family group chat, I'm asking for help. I'm being meaniced by this vulture that took perch on our roof," he explained.

MORE: Kelly Ripa's daughter Lola shares sun-drenched photo after launching music career

MORE: Kelly Ripa's time off Live involves spending time with her family at their stunning vacation home

"There are no vultures in the Hamptons... to be clear," Kelly interjected.

"That's not true. A flock of vultures were on our roof, it was all fine and dandy but a vulture had it out for me and radio silence on the family group chat," Michael continued.

Kelly Ripa's son Michael appeared on Live on Monday

"It was a turkey vulture," Kelly replied.

MORE: Kelly Ripa's family change involving youngest son Joaquin revealed

MORE: Why Kelly Ripa has more than one reason to celebrate during her time off Live

The mom-of-three added: "He sent me a video saying I'm being attacked by vultures. They were flying in the sky and were clearly crows. So I don't know what to tell him. No life threatening experiences happening!"

During Michael's appearance on the show, he also opened up about life in Brooklyn, having moved out of his family's home in the Upper East Side three years ago.

He told his mom and Ryan that he enjoyed the independence but of course, that he missed his family too.

Kelly Ripa and husband Mark Consuelos share three children

Michael was on the show to talk about his new Lifetime movie, Let's Get Physical, that was executive produced by Kelly and Mark's film company, Milojo.

MORE: Kelly Ripa announces Live Wire book tour and fans are too excited

MORE: Kelly Ripa reunites with son Joaquin - but he's not impressed!

He admitted he was not sure whether to take the role at first, not wanting to be someone who worked with their parents. He soon came around to the idea, joking: "I took the money and ran!"

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! newsletters to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.