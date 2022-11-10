Jessica Chastain dazzles in hourglass lace-trimmed dress

Jessica Chastain left onlookers with stars in their eyes when she appeared at the 56th Annual CMA Awards in Nashville on Wednesday. The actress rubbed shoulders with country music's finest but her dress had to be seen to be believed.

The flame-haired Oscar-winning actress presented the Entertainer Of The Year award to Luke Combs and she looked sublime in custom Gucci. Jessica's corseted bright cobalt blue gown showcased her hourglass figure to perfection but the real beauty was in the exquisite detailing. The gown was swathed in a delicate black lace overlay and then embellished with dazzling crystals arranged to look like multiple star constellations. Jessica shimmered and sparkled from every angle.

The 45-year-old star wore simple diamond earrings, a touch of red lipstick, and a light flick of black eyeliner that allowed her showstopping dress to take centre stage.

Jessica looked utterly remarkable

Jessica presented the prestigious Country Music Association prize with actor Michael Shannon who will soon be starring with her in the upcoming country music-centric series George & Tammy.

Also in attendance was award-winning singer Carrie Underwood, who also opted for a fine blue dress. The 39-year-old was accompanied by her husband Mike Fisher and she looked majestic in her dusky blue off-the-shoulder ballgown which was slashed to the thigh.

Jessica's eye-catching dress was a sight to behold

The Country Music Association awards were hosted by American Idol judge Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning. Luke took time out of his busy stadium tour to present at what has been dubbed country music's biggest night of the year.

