Everything we know about Jessica Chastain's rarely seen two children The actress keeps her life private

Jessica Chastain, 45, has two children with her husband Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo – and here's everything you need to know about them and her life as a working mother.

MORE: Jessica Chastain goes back to basics on African adventure honeymoon

Instead of announcing her children's arrival into the world, the star prefers not to talk about it and rarely shares photos online, but she has shared some information online.

Who are Jessica Chastain's children?

Jessica and Gian welcomed a baby via surrogate on April 4, 2018. Her daughter, Giulietta Chastain Passi, appeared to feature on her Instagram feed in January 2019 when she shared a picture of a tiny little hand reaching out for a ruby ring.

The star very rarely shows pictures of her kids online

She then went on to welcome another child, a son, and fans only twigged when they say her with a baby carrier.

When collecting an Oscar in 2022, Jessica finally divulged her son's name by saying: "Giulietta and Augustus, you are my heart." How cute!

READ: 8 celebrities who have adopted children: Sandra Bullock, Hugh Jackman and more

Why does Jessica Chastain keep her children private?

The actress told InStyle in 2014: "I'm not interested in the fame of being a personality," instead preferring to stay out of the limelight so of course the same is true for raising her children.

The actress is married to Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo who works in fashion

What has Jessica Chastain said about motherhood?

"I’m the first person in my family to not be pregnant when I was 17," Jessica told The Sunday Times. Talking about birth control, the star said: "It had a great impact on my life because it gave me choice."

MORE: Where does Amber Heard live now with daughter Oonagh?

Speaking to PEOPLE, Jessica explained she tries to make her workplace accessible for parents.

"I love bringing families on set." "We had a trailer that was for children, and so how wonderful that, yes we can be successful and wonderful at our work, but we can also not have to shut down part of our life in order to do so."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.