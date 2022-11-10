Carrie Underwood dazzles in strapless princess gown for CMA Awards The singer looked dreamy in the frock

Carrie Underwood may be a country princess - but she is also fashion royalty. The country music star delighted fans with yet another glitter-clad appearance as she stepped on stage at the CMA Awards 2022 in one of her many looks for the night.

The mom-of-two took to the stage at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville to perform looking phenomenal in a rhinestone-bejeweled gown. Featuring a strapless silhouette, a corset-like bodice boasting sparkling darting, a lilac silver all-over tint and a train crafted from layers of tulle complete with silver thread crisscross detail, the number was truly breathtaking.

For her dazzling performance, Carrie wore her blonde locks down loose in perfectly coiled curls and parted to the side. She opted for a highly glamorous beauty blend, consisting of a honied skin tone, a hearty eyeliner flick, a dark, charcoal-toned smokey eye and a glossy lip.

Earlier during the night, Carrie also donned another incredible gown, which boasted a lemon yellow and pale pink ombre color scheme, extravagant bow detailing on the sleeves and a square neckline.

Carrie Underwood dazzled in the glitter-clad gown

Of course, it wouldn’t be a Carrie Underwood performance with a pair of glitzy shorts thrown into the mix – yet another of the star's outfit changes that evening. The singer beguiled in some micro leather shorts that she teamed with some elaborate fringe detailing, which came in the form of a stunning gold and black top that featured fringe heavily along her arms and across her chest.

Carrie added a pair of fringe-adorned ankle boots and wore her golden locks in bouncy curls, adding a classic smokey eye.

The star donned three seperate looks during the evening

Her initial performance was her second of the night as she opened the show with a touching tribute to the late Loretta Lynn alongside Miranda Lambert and Reba McEntire.

Loretta passed away on 4 October aged 90 in her Tennessee home, after over fifty years in the industry. The three stars collaborated on a beautiful tribute to her, singing songs like You Ain't Woman Enough, You're Looking at Country, and Loretta's classic hit Coal Miner's Daughter, of which she has a biopic of the same name.

