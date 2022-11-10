Carol Vorderman is the ultimate bombshell in the perfect winter trousers

Isabelle Casey
Carol Vorderman looked sensational as she strutted her stuff in a brand new video wearing a pair of skin tight leather trousers. See video.
Carol Vorderman knows how to pose up a storm, and on Wednesday it was no different when she was spotted strutting her stuff in the most perfect pair of leather trousers.
Taking to her Instagram account, the former Countdown presenter, 61, was a winter vision in the stunning brown trousers which she matched with a chic animal print shirt from Guess, that featured an ultra-sharp sharp collar.
As she marched across the room in the clip, the star flipped her fabulous blonde hair and made a revelation about her iconic tresses in the caption, penning: "Gone a little blonder @petarhistovhair."
The ITV star added heavy eyeliner and lashings of mascara to complete her glamorous look, as well as a pair of leopard print shoes.
Carol looked sensational
The fabulous update came just after Carol delighted fans a she shared a throwback from her time in the jungle, appearing on I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here.
The presenter shared a reel from her stint on the show that saw her posing in a black swimsuit - and she looked incredible.
The fabulous swimwear looked incredible on the star and featured a plunging neckline and stylish mesh panels. Carol was also seen rocking a fabulous black triangle bikini in the montage.
The presenter appeared on the show in 2016
Other moments in the video show the doting mother pulling a string of hilarious faces alongside her fellow camp mate Scarlett Moffatt, as well looking elated as she clasped a glass of champagne on her way out of the experience.
Replying to the update, one fan wrote: "Great pics… Queen of the jungle." A second added: "Carol you're amazing, such a stunning example of how age is just a number."
The mum-of-two took part in the show back in 2016 and came in eighth place, lasting a very respectable 18 days in the jungle.
