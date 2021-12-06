We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Claudia Winkleman tends to go for chic outfits that are normally black with an occasional splash of colour. But on this year's Strictly Come Dancing, she has seriously brought the sparkle and really upped her game. It's fabulous to see!

On Sunday evening the raven-haired beauty glammed up in a truly gorgeous grey sequin shirt from Mint Velvet. The sparkly item is designed in a relaxed silhouette, with a classic collar to long cuffed sleeves. Costing £99, it's already sold out online in every single size. The power of Claudia, right? Don't worry though, we've found the perfect high street alternative. Keep scrolling!

This isn't the first time Claudia has caused a sellout with her Strictly outfit. Two weeks ago, the mother-of-three rocked a delightful blazer by Nadine Merabi. The show-stopping 'KARLA' blazer was made from a white iridescent sequin fabric and the plethora of shimmering embellishments made her positively glisten on screen. Costing £250, it's sold out in all sizes and there's currently a wait list. Sign up here.

Sharing her outfit details on Instagram, Claudia always makes sure she tags her trusty stylist Sinead McKeefry.

Claudia looked incredible in her Mint Velvet shirt

The pair have become good friends over the years after working on the BBC series, and Sinead has previously opened up to HELLO! About how relaxed both Claudia and Tess are when it comes to choosing their outfits each week.

Claudia wearing this sellout Nadine Merabi blazer

"The girls are great. If they both want to wear something similar, they are both the first to say 'no, you wear it I'll wear something else...' which is a credit to them. We don't do drama," she said.

