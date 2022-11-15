Elsa Hosk is the ultimate It-girl in flared trousers and bomber jacket The model looked divine in her own designs

Elsa Hosk has added another mesmerising outfit to her endless supply of It-girl looks. The former Victoria's Secret model donned a sporty concoction sourced from her eponymous clothing line Helsa – and as always her styling skills are perfection.

Elsa dazzled in a pair of black, subtly flared trousers coined the 'Eco Roma Ponte Notched Pant' featuring a split hem and a high-waisted fit. She teamed the seasonal staple piece with a retro cropped bomber jacket, featuring a vintage wash, black fabric cuffs and silver zip hardware.

The mother-of-one wore her platinum blonde hair down loose in a cropped wavy style and donned a pair of designer sunglasses.

In terms of accessories, the model clasped a modest yet contemporary black leather handbag and stepped out in a pair of chunky black boots.

She took to social media to share her latest look with her doting fashion followers. She captioned the series of stunning images: "@helsastudio drop 2 is launched and already selling out - go grab my favorite pant (the most flattering ever) before they’re gone! Exclusively on @fwrd and @revolve."

Her fans and followers flocked to the comment section to praise her unflappable fashion sense. "Looove," one friend commented, while another added: "Stunning." A third mentioned: "Wow," and a fourth noted: "This look," with a string of fire emojis.

Elsa has forged a glittering career in modelling, yet her knowledge of the fashion industry doesn’t stop there. The Victoria's Secret model is also a certified fashion influencer, regularly whipping up new street-style looks and setting trends with her impeccable style.

One of Elsa's outfits to enthrall consisted of a dreamy, not to mention iconic, dress by Versace which boasted a jungle-themed tropical print, a low-cut below-the-naval neckline, long sleeves, whimsical layers of delicate, wispy sheer fabric and a sumptuous forest green hue.

