Elsa Hosk electrifies in iconic tropical dress – do you recognise it? The model's style is frequently lauded by fans

Elsa Hosk has forged a glittering career in modelling, yet her knowledge of the fashion industry doesn’t stop there. The Victoria's Secret model is also a certified fashion influencer, regularly whipping up new street-style looks and setting trends with her impeccable style.

LOOK: Elsa Hosk just tapped into this season's most popular trend - look

Elsa's latest outfit to enthrall consisted of a dreamy, not to mention iconic, dress by Versace which boasted a jungle-themed tropical print, a low-cut below-the-naval neckline, long sleeves, whimsical layers of delicate, wispy sheer fabric and a sumptuous forest green hue.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Victoria’s Secret launches new campaign with history-making Down Syndrome model

For the ethereal beachside photo, the star wore her short blonde hair down loose with a side parting in gentle waves and opted for a naturally striking bare-faced appearance. A decadent gold hairclip pinned her platinum tressed into place and matched a pair of geometric vintage-style gold earrings.

LOOK: Elsa Hosk is a nineties vision in micro mini skirt and boyfriend shirt

Elsa took to social media to share the serene series of images with her doting fans online. She captioned the post: "November dumpy," with a pink love heart emoji.

Elsa Hosk looked stunning in the iconic Versace dress

Many quickly flocked to the model's comment section to applaud her never-ending supply of must-see outfits. "The J.Lo dress," one wrote, while another noted: "Versace dress!"

Elsa's dress was previously catapulted into the spotlight by Jennifer Lopez, who wore the piece to the Grammy Awards in 2000. Regarded as one of the most famous red carpet looks in fashion history, J.Lo's semi-sheer number stirred up a media frenzy due to its unabashedly risqué form.

Jennifer Lopez catapulted the number into the limelight in 2000

Speaking to Vogue in 2019, Jennifer touched upon her decision to don the dress, saying: "I didn't think it was all that risqué, to be honest." she said. She later revived the look when she hit the runway for Versace’s spring 2020 wearing an updated version of the distinctive design.

Elsa clearly isn't afraid to twin with other well-known faces. She recently wore the same frock as actress Nicola Peltz Beckham - a witchy white mini dress by cult brand Orseund Iris.

MORE: Elsa Hosk excites fashion fans with her bodycon dress

The beautiful frock served up cottagecore charm, featuring an ivory hue, a contrasting black lace trim, an asymmetrically cut skirt, feminine puff sleeves, a sweetheart-shaped bodice and additional diagonally placed gothic lace detailing.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.