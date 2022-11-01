Elsa Hosk just tapped into this season's most popular trend - look The Swedish beauty is a certified trend-setter

Elsa Hosk just served up a masterclass in how to style the perfect motorcycle jacket. Not to be confused with the classic, biker-babe black leather jacket, the more colourful, popped collar garment is the hottest piece of the season – and thanks to Elsa, we can totally see why.

Elsa, 33, sported the vintage jacket during an outing in Los Angeles, which featured a racer red, cream and black panelled colour scheme, a classic mandarin collar, long sleeves, an oversized fit and a masculine silhouette.

She paired the statement jacket with some wide-leg black trousers and layered the piece over a beige-toned V-neck knit jumper – infusing her rock chic aesthetic with some classic elegance.

The model and founder of Helsa Studio completed her autumnal attire by slipping on a pair of black, cowboy boots and shielding her face from the Californian sunshine with some retro Y2K sunglasses.

Elsa complemented her outfit's beige infusion by hooking a sand-tone handbag over her shoulder for all her weekend essentials. She wore her platinum blonde crop down loose and clasped an iced coffee in her left hand – an essential accessory of course.

The mother-of-one took to social media to share her impeccable streetwear style with fans online. She captioned the candid post: "Sundays," with a red love heart emoji.

The model's fans and friends couldn't help but coo over the fashionable snaps. "Perfect," one wrote, while another added: "Ok queen." A third commented: "This fit," and a fourth said: "I am always in love and inspired by your outfits."

Not many earn the title of fashion industry veteran, yet Elsa Hosk took on the role and gave it a street-style twist. The former Victoria's Secret model recently stepped off the runway to build a fashion label – from which her latest look was sourced.

Elsa recently took to the streets of New York looking effortless in a cornflower blue micro mini skirt featuring a folded waistline, a raw hem, white peek-a-boo panels and an ultra-mini, A-line silhouette. She paired the Miu Miu-esque skirt with a crisp white oversized boyfriend shirt – crafting a romantic outfit solely created by her eponymous clothing label Helsa.

