Gal Gadot looks sensational in just a shirt in fresh faced new photo

Gal Gadot never puts a foot wrong when it comes to style and certainly got fans talking with her latest social media post.

The Hollywood star took to Instagram to share a series of photos of herself modelling a green jumper and oversized shirt, while sitting on a chair in her living room.

"Go green," she captioned the post, as her followers quickly remarked on the head-turning snap.

VIDEO: Watch Gal Gadot in Death on the Nile - where she's been nominated for two awards!

"Such a gorgeous lady," one wrote, while another commented: "So beautiful". A third simply added a slew of love heart emojis.

The post followed shortly after Gal asked her followers for their help online, as she revealed that she was nominated for a People's Choice Award for her role in Death on the Nile, and asked for them to vote before the deadline.

Gal was put forward for two categories for her role in the film, Drama Movie Star of 2022 and Female Movie Star of 2022.

Gal Gadot looked fabulous in an all-green outfit as she posed in her living room

The film was also nominated in the Drama Movie of 2022 category. Alongside some pictures of her in character in the film, Gal wrote: "Today is the last day to vote for the @peopleschoice awards. This was such a fun role for me to play (And I adored working with Ken, if you couldn't tell). Thanks for all the love!"

Gal often shares photos of her life on social media although is incredibly private when it comes to her family life.

The Death on the Nile is married to husband, businessman, Yaron Varsano, and the couple share daughters Alma, ten, Maya, eight, and one-year-old Daniella.

Gal Gadot is incredibly stylish

Over the summer, she gave a rare glimpse into one of her family's luxury vacations in Portugal. Gal has talked in the past about how her career often takes a backseat when she prioritizes taking care of her family.

"Once you're a mother and you have kids, you need to plan and figure out your life," she said in an interview with InStyle Magazine earlier this year.

"They're the only thing I make sure to keep as private as possible. I want them to be naive and safe and protected. I share a lot — I believe that if I went through experiences that people can relate to or learn from, great. But as far as my family goes, I'm very protective."

