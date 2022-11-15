Nicola Peltz Beckham oozes confidence in leather for touching occasion Nicola was a cool cat in monochrome hues

Not only is she a sweetheart of the fashion industry, but Nicola Peltz Beckham is also a sweetheart by nature. The actress has set up an animal adoption charity called Yogi's House and attended the charity's first event looking lovely in leather.

Nicola, 27, slipped on a classic black faux leather jacket which she layered over a black t-shirt showcasing the charity's logo in white lettering. A pair of mid-wash denim jeans with a high-waisted silhouette completed her casual attire.

WATCH: Nicola Peltz-Beckham stars in Welcome to Chippendale trailer

The star wore her brunette tresses down loose and held back by a black headband – her go-to nineties hairstyle. She opted for a natural makeup look and shielded her face from the sun with some Y2K sunglasses, letting her striking features take centre stage.

Nicole smiled for the wholesome image that she subsequently shared via social media. She captioned the post: "first yogi’s house adoption event," adding a string of heart and canine-theme emojis.

Nicola Peltz Beckham looked radiant in her casual outfit

Her friends and fans adored the cute series of images and rushed to praise the actress on her achievement. "Amazing," one user wrote, while another added: "Y'all are so cute." A third commented: "You have such an amazing heart," and a fourth noted: "You guys are amazing."

Nicola knows a thing or two about putting together a showstopping 'fit – that much we know for certain. Every single one of life's micro-occasions presents an opportunity for a major style moment – be it a girly sleepover or a low-key date night.

The star is an avid ainmal lover

Stepping out in Beverly Hills on Saturday night, the 27-year-old grabbed some frozen yoghurt with her husband Brooklyn Beckham while wearing an outfit that totally stopped us in our tracks.

The actress opted for an oversized black motorcycle jacket by French fashion label Courrèges alongside a crop top and a central-slit knee-length skirt. Nicola topped off her look with sheer tights, a black chain micro bag and thigh-high boots which appeared to be Casadei's 'Rock' platforms.

