Elizabeth Hurley declares she's 'back in a bikini' and she looks astonishing How does she do it?

Elizabeth Hurley proved she's still got it with a video declaring she was back in her bikini which she shared on Instagram.

The British model looked as fabulous as ever while flaunting her physique in a light blue two-piece.

She oozed confidence as she blew a kiss for the camera and posed up a storm in a bathroom.

WATCH: Elizabeth Hurley lounges poolside in a bikini

"Back in a bikini," she wrote alongside a heart emoji. Fans flocked to tell her how amazing she looked and commented: "Ok, ok, okaaaay Miss Hurley! You neeeeed to share your (exact) daily food and exercise regime with us all so we have a teeny chance to look this incredible! You look AH MAY ZING," while another said: "How does she look that good??? A deal with the Devil???"

Elizabeth has previously revealed the secret to looking and feeling her best. Speaking to The Sunday Times' magazine Style, the actress confessed that she watches what she eats and has made small adjustments throughout the years.

Elizabeth declared she was back in her bikini

"I haven't eaten processed food for 100 years. I don't eat sweets, I drink little alcohol, I don't smoke but I deeply regret that I once did. I have learnt to eat lighter and not so late."

She added: "I think one of the most transformative things that I've done is making 50 per cent of what I eat vegetable matter. If you have a slice of toast for breakfast, have an apple too. Counteract everything with vegetables."

She also swears by starting her day right... with two cups of hot water to boost her metabolism and get her gut working.

Elizabeth knows how to wow!

"It tastes fairly disgusting," she told the Daily Mail. "But it's fantastic for your digestive system."

And while she is very careful with what she ingests, Elizabeth also leaves some space for her all-time favourite treat, peanut butter.

"I have one spoon, then another, and I've emptied the jar before you know it," she told the publication.

