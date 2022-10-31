Elizabeth Hurley causes a stir in deeply plunging white satin The Bedazzled star looks as sharp as ever

Leave it to Elizabeth Hurley to turn out a fashionable look every time, with her latest social media post being absolutely no exception.

The actress took to Instagram to share more pictures of herself from her recent campaign for Karen Millen in a sharp white pantsuit.

She wore a white satin ensemble featuring a waistcoat with a low-cut neckline and nothing underneath, paired with wide-legged pants.

Elizabeth sported a gold choker necklace as she reclined on a plush off-white couch for the photos, and it was hard to deny that she looked stunning.

"Nights in white satin…" she simply captioned her photographs, leaving fans to respond with heart and flame emojis galore.

"You are beautiful as always. I can't take my eyes off your beauty," one fan wrote, while another commented: "Elizabeth, you couldn't look more gorgeous than what you have on."

Elizabeth posed in a white pantsuit from her Karen Millen campaign

A third also said: "Ageless Elizabeth," while a fourth simply added: "Number 1. Since forever."

The British brand – loved for its elevated ready-to-wear, basics and elegant occasion wear – collaborated with Elizabeth on its third ICONS campaign. Helena Christensen was featured in the first chapter of the collection, while Czech-American model Paulina Porizkova was the second subject.

According to Karen Millen, Elizabeth is "unapologetically sexy, confident and ultra- alluring, her enviable natural beauty and easy sensuality is what makes her a true style siren.

"When it comes to Elizabeth's signature style – forever faultlessly dressed – every piece is carefully chosen to frame her form with the intention to enhance her femininity and flair."

The actress was announced as the third ICON to be part of their campaign

Speaking of her new role when the collaboration was announced back in September, Elizabeth said: "I love Karen Millen because their pieces truly represent me. I'm delighted to work alongside the brand on this exclusive edit, an opportunity to show my signature style alongside Karen Millen’s expert craftsmanship."

