Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan spark fan questions with grand dining room reveal The stars have a stunning mansion

Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright are unveiling the finished rooms of their impressive mansion one-by-one and their jaw-dropping dining room was next on the list.

On Monday, the stars dazzled their fans with the big reveal, showcasing their beautifully panelled room with huge dining table, bespoke artwork and statement light fixture.

WATCH: See Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan's dramatic dining room makeover

As well as praise for their elegant décor, fan questions came pouring in in the comments section when they spotted something in the before and after videos.

The video clip taken before the transformation, a fireplace could be clearly seen in the shot with fresh plaster, and it has been removed by the time the after video has been shot.

"What happened to the fire - change of plan?" asked one, and: "Where’s the fireplace!!" exclaimed another.

The stars have moved into the megamansion

"The exact room I want," a third fan commented while a fourth penned: "Gorgeous! You must both be delighted."

We're sure the couple are very pleased with their new abode, and that was reinforced by their image caption, which read: "Dining room finished, besides a few final touches. We have never had a dining room so this is a very special feeling and we feel very grateful.

"All furniture for this room is @olivias.uk from table, to chairs, art and main light, lamps and sideboard too. The rug is by @luxuryrugcompany Picture light @chantelle.lighting Curtains @curtainfactoryoutletlondon Flooring @v4woodflooring Black internal Doors @doorluxuk #prproducts."

Mark and Michelle's bedroom could be a hotel

Another of the rooms which has been showcased on Instagram is their epic cinema room, complete with a completely bespoke cream sofa from Bella Home Interiors which looks like a cloud.

The room has a matching silky-smooth carpet in a similar cream hue and there is a round wooden coffee table in the centre of the U-shaped sofa. The table has been carefully curated with ornaments, candles and coffee table books. We can just imagine how incredible movie nights with the Wrights must be!

