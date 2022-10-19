Michelle Keegan is the 'ultimate babe' in velvet mini dress – fans react

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Michelle Keegan sent temperatures soaring on Tuesday evening as she posed up a storm in a gorgeous black velvet mini dress.

In photos shared on Instagram, Michelle can be seen sitting on a red bench with her legs crossed and seductively looking at the camera.

The actress wore her hair in a messy updo and chose a flawless makeup look, consisting of smokey eyes and brown lipstick.

The 34-year-old chose to share the same photo twice, one in colour and another in black and white, and her husband Mark Wright was quick to react, commenting with a fire and pink heart emoji.

Michelle looked stunning in a velvet mini dress

" Fiiiiiiiiiiit!!!!" former Coronation Street co-star Catherine Tyldesley wrote, whilst Georgia May Foote added: "Jeeeeez," alongside a fire emoji.

" Ultimate babe," remarked good friend Liz Fletcher, whilst another predicted her next film role: "The next Bond girl."

Michelle is currently back on the set of Sky series Brassic. The TV series recently aired its fourth season, with season five already confirmed.

The star is currently filming Sky series Brassic

Michelle has been leading the cast alongside Joseph Gilgun and Damien Moloney, however, the new series will not include Damien, after exiting the series at the end of series four.

His character Dylan was seen bundled by local gangsters into the back of his car.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com about his exit, Michelle praised her co-star and said: "Damo's an integral part – and Dylan, obviously – of the show, and we're going to really, really miss him.

Michelle spent part of the year in Australia filming Ten Pound Poms

"There's going to be a feeling, when you go on set, that something's missing."

On top of being in Brassic, Michelle recently returned from Australia where she stayed for four months filming upcoming drama, Ten Pound Poms.

Michelle, 35, will lead the original six-part series, set in Australia, alongside Games Of Thrones star Faye Marsay and Luther actor Warren Brown. The drama follows a group who have been promised a better quality of life in Australia for only £10, leaving behind post-war Britain.

