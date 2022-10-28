Faith Hill and Tim McGraw's daughter Gracie sunbathes poolside after showing off very different look The singer is enjoying a sun-drenched vacation

Gracie McGraw has left New York for a fun-filled getaway to Las Vegas! The daughter of Faith Hill and Tim McGraw has been sharing her vacation snapshots on Instagram - and she looks to be having the best time.

The singer shared several snapshots of herself looking very different before adding an image of herself relaxing poolside with her friends.

The stylish star first posted a selfie in which she was looking casual in a baggy t-shirt, beanie and wide-legged pants.

Loading the player...

WATCH: The true story behind how Faith Hill and Tim McGraw met

She then wowed fans with another image of herself, this time wearing leg-lengthening jeans, a cute cropped jacket and heels.

The outfits were very different, but equally loved by her fans who were then treated to more vacation snapshots where she was hitting the slot machines and relaxing in the sunshine.

In the poolside picture, Gracie's legs were the focal point as she relaxed on a lounger with the pool and hotel as her view.

Gracie shared her vacation looks and fans loved each and every one of them

Her social media followers flooded her photos with compliments as they wrote: "Wow girl you look A.M.A.Z.I.N.G love the jeans and brown shirt. Makes you look really tall," and, "You look great! Would love to know your secret," while a third added: "I feel you are looking more and more like your beautiful mama as you get older."

Her trip to Sin City comes one week after Gracie shared a sensational photo of herself posing in her bikini.

Gracie previously rocked longer, brown tresses

She delivered a powerful message of body positivity with a caption which started off with a quote from Norah Ephron that read: "Oh, how I regret not having worn a bikini for the entire year I was twenty-six. If anyone young is reading this, go, right this minute, put on a bikini, and don't take it off until you're thirty-four.'"

She continued: "I've never been comfortable in a bikini but I got this one for $10 and I’m feeling glorious."

