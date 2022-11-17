Catherine Zeta-Jones makes a splash in figure-hugging mermaid dress The actress was the belle of the ball

Catherine Zeta-Jones has been in the industry long enough to know how to nail a red carpet moment – and the actress did just that on Wednesday night. Catherine attended the World Premiere of Netflix's Wednesday, making a statement in a pristine white gown.

The 53-year-old grabbed headlines in a snow-colored mermaid gown by Toni Maticevski featuring dramatic wing-like pointed sleeves, a plunging V-neckline, a figure-skimming fit and a flowing hem. She completed her angelic attire by showcasing a pretty pale pink manicure and an array of glittering diamond jewels.

The Welsh actress wore her cascading dark locks down loose in an ever-youthful style and debuted a camera-ready makeup look. A honied skin tone, a touch of blush, a sultry smoky eye with a glitter finish and a nude lip twinkled under the limelight.

Fans online adored Catherine's white number and were quick to show their support for the star's party-ready style. "She looks incredible," one user wrote, while another added: "Stunning, a true style icon in an amazing brand." A third added: "Now that is great style," and a fourth penned: "STUNNING."

Catherine Zeta-Jones looked wonderful in white

The gown, coined the 'Preside Gown,' was sourced from the label's Pre-Fall 2022 collection which centered structure silhouettes, feminine forms and sculptural designs.

The star donned a dress featuring dramatic sculptural sleeves

Catherine was a vision of elegance last month, sharing a postcard from her most recent vacation in Morocco with her 4.2 million Instagram followers.

The actress knows how to nail a red-carpet appearance

The Academy Award-winning actress looked ethereal and regal as she reclined on an ornate chaise lounge surrounded by tropical foliage. Lapping up the sunshine, Catherine donned a sheer silky sundress adorned with gold detailing and a golden trim, slipping into a pair of black espadrilles.

"My Moroccan Yves Saint Laurent moment here at his and Pierre Berge’s beautiful home in Marrakech," said Catherine. "I just love… thank you Madison Cox."

