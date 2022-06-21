Catherine Zeta-Jones marks the start of summer with sensational throwback photo The Chicago star is leaning into the warm

Leave it to Catherine Zeta-Jones to usher in the new season in the most eye-catching way possible, sharing a throwback photo for the start of summer.

MORE: Catherine Zeta-Jones reveals jaw-dropping wedding photos in tribute to rarely seen father

The actress posted the image of a younger version of herself posing in nothing but a black lined sports bra that displayed her toned physique.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Catherine Zeta-Jones shows off her stunning figure as she practices yoga

She paired it with a necklace and a shorter cut than usual, with her hair falling down to her shoulders for the smoldering snap.

"It's officially summer! Who else is excited for this warm, sunny weather!?" she captioned her image, and her fans most definitely were.

MORE: Catherine Zeta-Jones wows with her latest stylish ensemble

"Absolute GODDESS," one termed her, with another saying: "It just got hotter," and a third adding: "Wow such a beautiful photo." Many were so stunned, they could only react with heart and flame emojis galore.

The season has already gotten off to a strong start for the Oscar winning actress, who has finally begun sharing snippets from her upcoming Netflix series.

Catherine shared a throwback to mark the start of summer

She recently shared the first teaser trailer from the series, titled Wednesday and based on The Addams Family, which will be dropping on the streaming site in the fall.

"Mayhem awaits. From the mind of Tim Burton comes WEDNESDAY -- a twisted new series coming to Netflix this fall," she wrote.

MORE: Catherine Zeta-Jones shows off incredible legs as she larks about on golf course

MORE: Catherine Zeta-Jones' son reduced to tears by incredible family surprise

Catherine will play the iconic and sultry matriarch Morticia Addams in the series, also starring Jenna Ortega in the title role.

According to Variety: "'Wednesday,' which received an eight-episode order at Netflix in February, is described as a supernaturally infused mystery charting Wednesday Addams' years as a student at Nevermore Academy.

The actress will next appear in Tim Burton's Wednesday

"Wednesday attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago — all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships at Nevermore."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.