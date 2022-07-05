Catherine Zeta-Jones looks effortlessly chic in leather pants and shoes which cause a stir Leather pants and statement shoes - a perfect match

Welsh actress Catherine Zeta-Jones, a fashion enthusiast, posted a new photo on Instagram of her latest chic and stylish ensemble on Tuesday.

The actress posed on stairs in an all-black ensemble that included a mid-length turtleneck, an iconic pair of leather pants, with flats that were plastered with stars that are just edgy enough to match the sass of the leather pants.

Catherine captioned the photo: "Be a STAR today! My @casazetajones shoes are as comfy as they are cute," with fans complimenting her look and in particular her shoes, with one writing, "Nice shoes!" and many more chiming in about how much they adored her footwear.

WATCH: Catherine Zeta-Jones larked about on the golf course showing off her incredibly toned legs

The star-printed shoes are a product of Catherine's partnership with the Butterfly Twists team and her fashion line, CASA ZETA-JONES.

The collection of vegan footwear, which was unveiled in July 2021, was created by the Oscar winner and style icon.

Catherine looked lovely modeling her range of shoes

The line, which is handmade with vegan leather and developed with "innate awareness of the busy modern day ladies," is claimed to be influenced by her Welsh roots.

Leather pants are a classic fashion staple that won't go out of style anytime soon, and Catherine shows how wearing the famous garment with a pair of sneakers can give you the perfect street style appearance.

Catherine is married to Michael Douglas

The icon has long been a fan of fashion, and in a throwback Instagram picture, she also reminisced about elegant nights out with husband Michael Douglas.

In a sequin gown, Catherine looks stunning and proves that she has been fashionable since the 90s.

