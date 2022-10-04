Catherine Zeta-Jones reclines in sheer sundress on Moroccan vacation The Welsh star is enjoying a romantic break with her husband Michael Douglas

Catherine Zeta-Jones was a vision of elegance on Tuesday, sharing a postcard from her most recent vacation in Morocco with her 4.2 mmillion Instagram followers.

The Academy Award-winning actress looked ethereal and regal as she reclined on an ornate chaise lounge surrounded by tropical foliage. Lapping up the sunshine, Catherine donned a sheer silky sundress adorned with gold detailing and a golden trim, slipping into a pair of black espadrilles.

The Welsh star let her raven hair flow past her shoulders in natural waves as she rocked a natural makeup look.

"My Moroccan Yves Saint Laurent moment here at his and Pierre Berge’s beautiful home in Marrakech," said Catherine. "I just love… thank you Madison Cox."

The Chicago actress looked incredible in the summery getup

"I spent close to four months in Morocco filming my first movie when I was 19. And every time I come back, I fall more and more in love," she continued.

The mother-of-two then shared that her husband Michael Douglas was the man behind the camera, capturing a stunning moment of his wife on holiday. Simply beautiful!

It's not the first time this week that Catherine has enchanted fans with her unrivalled fashion sense and sartorial elegance. The actress, who turned 53 on 25 September, delighted her Instagram followers by sharing a loved-up snap alongside her husband, Michael Douglas.

The lovebirds, who have been married for 20 years, appeared in high spirits as they beamed for the camera.

The couple share the same birthday

Dressed to impress, the mum-of-two slipped into a chic polka dot bardot dress. Catherine elevated her glamorous outfit with a touch of smokey make up in the form of black kohl eyeliner on the lower lash line, fluttery eyelashes, coffee-hued lipstick, and a pop of pink blush.

Michael, meanwhile, looked particularly dapper in his navy suit and slicked back hair.

Alongside the sweet photos, the Chicago actress penned: "It's our birthday!! After 24 years of celebrating our special day together, I still look forward to it. I love you!!! A la votre!!!!!!!!!!"

