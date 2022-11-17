Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez stuns in extreme cut-out jeans Georgina pushed the boundaries of fashion in the jeans

Cristiano Ronaldo may be king of the footballing empire, but his partner Georgina Rodriguez is also royalty in the fashion world. The mother-of-six pushed the boundaries of WAG style as she stepped out in the most daring pair of jeans we've seen. Trust us, you don't want to miss this 'fit.

The 28-year-old made a case for statement denim looks as she donned a pair of wild cut-out blue jeans featuring coiling, wrap-around sheer panels and elongated, raw-edge flares. The high-waisted garment also boasted contrast seems, silver hardware and a mid-wash finish.

Ronaldo's partner added a casual twist to her outfit by sporting a crisp white Givenchy T-shirt that brandished the designer label's insignia across the chest. She clasped a large, patent black croc-effect handbag for all her daytime essentials and slipped on some black-out sunglasses – honing her sassy off-duty aesthetic.

A pair of white, point-toe heels elevated her look with some primadonna flair, while her slicked-back hairstyle and natural beauty contributed to her mum-on-the-run exterior.

Georgina Rodriguez stunned fans in the daring jeans

Georgina took to social media to share her latest ensemble with her grand total of 39.2 million followers. She simply captioned the post with a blue love heart emoji.

Her friends and fans were in awe of her experimental style. "Mamma miaaaaaa," one wrote, while another said: "Gorgeous." A third added: "Queen," and a fourth mentioned: "Beautiful jeans."

The couple have a flair for designer fashion

Ronaldo and Georgina are already prepped for Christmas. The couple, who live in Manchester, have completely transformed their UK home in time for the festive period, and the result is incredible.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, Georgina dazzled in a mini figure-hugging green dress as she gave a mini tour of her home.

"The decorations are up and we're ready for Christmas with @twinkly We are OBSESSED with these lights and have had so much fun making our own effects to help us get into the festive spirit #Twinkly #twinklyxmas #ad," she captioned the post.

