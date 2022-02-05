Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez highlights baby bump in stunning blue bikini

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Cristiano Ronaldo's pregnant girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez showed off her blossoming baby bump this week during a sun-soaked trip to Dubai.

The TV star – who is expecting twins – posted some gorgeous photos of herself relaxing on the beach while wearing a baby blue bra and matching bottoms that highlighted her growing belly. Georgina looked radiant as she gazed out to sea while sipping on a fruity drink.

Adding some extra style to her two-piece by Alo Yoga, Georgina wore a blue and white headscarf over her long, dark locks and a giant blue scrunchie around her wrist.

Another image saw her wearing a cute, blue ribbed crop top over her bikini with drawstring ties that she ruched up to frame her bump.

Fans were left speechless over the photos, with many only able to show their appreciation with heart and heart-eyes emojis which flooded the comment section of her post.

Georgina looked radiant in her beachwear

Some could muster a few words though, with one responding: "Just luv the way u carry yourself even in pregnancy..." A second said: "You look beautiful, many blessings on you and your family," and a third added: "You look fantastic!"

Cristiano and Georgina first announced they were expecting twins in October. The Portuguese star shared a touching photo on Instagram that showed him and Georgina lying in bed while proudly holding two baby scans to the camera.

"Delighted to announce we are expecting twins. Our hearts are full of love - we can’t wait to meet you #blessed," he wrote. The news was first confirmed by HELLO!'s sister publication HOLA!, who revealed at the time that Georgina had passed her 12-week scan.

Cristiano and Georgina already share three-year-old daughter Alana Martina. The footballer is also dad to four-year-old twins Eva Maria and Mateo, who were born via a surrogate, and ten-year-old son Cristiano Jr, also born via a surrogate.

Georgina and Cristiano are expecting twins

Ronaldo and girlfriend Georgina have been an item for five years, and the brunette beauty has relocated to Manchester alongside him after he signed with Man United.

In September, the 28-year-old revealed she had landed her own Netflix show, titled I am Georgina. The hit show follows Georgina as she details how her life has changed since meeting Cristiano. With more than 28 million followers on Instagram, the now-reality show star is a model, businesswoman, dancer, influencer, and mother.

