Gemma Atkinson showcases incredible abs in unseen photo for special reason The former Strictly star looked stunning!

Gemma Atkinson is a big fan of fashion and loves keeping fit, and as she revealed with a photo she shared on Instagram on Wednesday, that's been the case for several years.

The glam actress and presenter took to her Instagram Stories to celebrate her 38th birthday in style.

She reposted a series of celebratory snaps and messages from her friends, including a throwback picture from her pal, actress Helen Noble, which showed the pair in matching white outfits on the red carpet.

Both looked gorgeous, and Gemma beamed at the camera as she showcased her enviable abs. The mum-of-one rocked a cropped top with sheer sleeves along with low-cut white trousers.

She wore her long bob haircut loose and accentuated her eyes with smoky makeup. The self-deprecating former Strictly star captioned the image: "Thinking we looked SO fit," adding two crying-laughing emojis.

Gemma's fiancé, Strictly dancer Gorka Marquez, paid a loving tribute to his bride-to-be in honour of her special day.

The star shared the throwback image on Instagram

On his Instagram, he shared a carousel of heart-warming snaps, including a series of adorable family photos.

His caption read: "HAPPY BIRTHDAY to the nicer, funnier, prettier & sexier in our relationship. Thank you for being the best mum, fiancée & friend I could wish for.

"I'm so grateful to spend every day of my life with you. We love you @glouiseatkinson. PS, sorry for the last pic."

Gemma and Gorka dote on daughter Mia

Among the images was a stunning photo of Gemma rocking a bold orange zebra print shirt which she teamed with a tousled hairdo. Elsewhere, Gorka posted a stunning photo of the family enjoying a summer outing, with little Mia flashing a peace sign.

Fans raced to comment on the post, with one writing: "Happy birthday beautiful lady," whilst a second penned: "Happy Birthday hope you have a lovely day".

"Beautiful family picture happy birthday Gemma," noted a third, and a fourth added: "Happy birthday Gem [red heart emoji], have the best day with your wonderful family."

