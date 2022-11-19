Adele stuns in sensual velvet gown on opening night of Las Vegas residency Weekends with Adele has finally arrived

Adele finally took to the stage in Las Vegas on Friday for her long-awaited Weekends with Adele residency – and she looked stunning!

The 34-year-old was welcomed by a standing ovation as she made her grand entrance to The Colosseum at Caesars Palace stage, and much like her other shows, she opted for a gorgeous, figure-hugging black gown.

Adele's dress featured a deep boat neck that highlighted her decolletage with three-quarter-length sleeves and a pleated skirt.

She added a silk wrap with ornate gold detailing and a long train around her waist to cinch her in to highlight her beautiful hourglass figure.

Adele was cheered on by her son Angelo, ten, and her boyfriend Rich Paul as she belted out her hits including Hello, Hometown Glory, and Skyfall.

During an emotional rendition of When We Were Young, the singer walked through the crowds and made a beeline for her beau, planting a sweet kiss on his lips before carrying on with the song, as captured by a fan video on Instagram.

Adele looked gorgeous in her figure-hugging gown

Ahead of the show, Adele took to Instagram to reveal she was feeling "highly emotional" and "nervous".

"I'm feeling all sorts as I write this. I'm highly emotional, incredibly nervous but can't sit still because I'm so excited," she began her post.

"I feel a million miles away from home, I can't stop thinking about when I was little and saw Tom Jones in Mars Attacks and thought blimey how did he get from Wales to Las Vegas!? I always get scared before shows, and I take it as a good sign because it means I care and means I just want to do a good job."

Adele was cheered on by her son and boyfriend Rich Paul

She added: "Maybe it's because I didn't start when I was supposed to. Maybe it's because it's opening night, maybe it's because Hyde Park went so great, maybe it's because I love the show I don't know.

"But it's safe to say I've never been more nervous before a show in my career, but at the same time, I wish today was tomorrow! I can't wait to see you out there x."

