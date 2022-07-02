Adele dazzles in figure-hugging gown for Las Vegas residency update

Adele did not disappoint when she took to the stage at the BST Hyde Park Festival in London on Friday.

The singer put on a show-stopping performance, belting out her hits in front of an adoring 65,000-strong crowd, which included Tom Cruise and James Corden, as she marked her first concert in five years. "My God, I'm back at home," she excitedly said.

Adele looked gorgeous in a figure-hugging custom black gown by Schiaparelli, which featured a velvet top with a cold-shoulder design, low neckline, and a nipped-in waist that flowed into a sparkling, floor-length fitted skirt with a subtle train.

During the show, Adele shared an exciting update about her postponed Las Vegas residency, which she cancelled at the eleventh hour back in January, revealing that fans can expect an announcement very soon!

"I had my shows that I was supposed to be doing but they didn't happen," she told the crowd. "But we're announcing them very, very soon. I'm just waiting on one piece of equipment."

Adele looked gorgeous in Schiaparelli couture

Earlier this year, the singer broke down in tears as she apologised to fans and admitted she was "embarrassed" after pulling the plug on her highly-anticipated residency, just one day before it was due to begin.

Posting a video on Instagram, Adele was unable to stop the tears as she revealed that her show had "been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and COVID, half my crew and team has COVID right now, and it's impossible to finish the show".

"I can't give you what I have right now, I am gutted and I am sorry it's last minute," she continued, before promising to reschedule all of the dates.

Adele promised fans a Vegas update soon

"We've been awake for over 30 hours trying to figure it out but we've run out of time."

The mum-of-one added: "I am so sorry and embarrassed, and so sorry to everyone who has travelled. I will finish and get it where it is supposed to be, I am so sorry, it's been impossible. We are up against so much."

The show was scheduled to begin on 21 January and continue until April.

