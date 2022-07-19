We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Adele is one jet-setting woman! The stunning Someone Like You singer was pictured in Sardinia in a rare outing with her boyfriend Rich Paul, looking as incredible as ever.

During her sun-soaked getaway, the singer rocked a bright blue, shell-print co-ord from the LOEWE x Paula's Ibiza collection. We love the loose silhouette and the pretty print, it's the kind of style that you can easily throw in your case and not have to worry about it being creased.

The co-ord doesn't come cheap though - the shirt costs £1,100 and the trousers cost £725. She added a beautiful YSL bag and snazzy sunglasses.

We couldn't help but notice that Adele had an incredible stack of bracelets from luxury brand Van Cleef & Arpels.

Adele looked incredible in her summery outfit

Adele is wearing the 'Alhambra' range that encompases lucky, clover style motifs. Light yet bold, and super pretty, it's a lovely set.

ADELE'S LOOK: LOEWE x Paula's Ibiza Shell Print Shirt, £1,100, Harrods

ADELE'S BAG: Saint Laurent Rive Gauche Tote, £1,100 / $2,650

In recent years, many celebrities and influencers especially have opted to sport the VCA jewels, as well as royalty, so mother-of-one Adele is in great company.

Adele wearing a stack of bracelets by Van Cleef & Arpels

GET ADELE'S LOOK FOR LESS

Geo 2-piece co-ord set, £21.49 / $24, Shein

Beach Matching Set, from £19.52 / $22.99, Amazon

Marc Jacobs Woven Tote, £399 / $462, MyTheresa

Kenneth Jay Lane mulitcolour bracelet, was £152 now £84 / $112, The Outnet

We last saw Adele earlier this month at the BST Hyde Park Festival in London.

The singer put on a show-stopping performance, belting out her hits in front of an adoring 65,000-strong crowd, which included Tom Cruise and James Corden, as she marked her first concert in five years. "My God, I'm back at home," she said at the time.

Adele looked gorgeous in a figure-hugging custom black gown by Schiaparelli, which featured a velvet top with a cold-shoulder design, low neckline, and a nipped-in waist that flowed into a sparkling, floor-length fitted skirt with a subtle train.

