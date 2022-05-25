Adele rocks skinny jeans and unexpected shirt on low-key date

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Adele looked amazing in an off-duty look when she joined her boyfriend Rich Paul for a casual date night at Nobu in Malibu on Tuesday.

MORE: Adele breaks down in tears as she shares heartbreaking Las Vegas news with fans

The 34-year-old singer wowed in a laid-back look, rocking a pair of black skinny jeans and an oversized plaid shirt with denim detailing. In new pictures published on the MailOnline, Adele looked perfectly on trend in her oversized staple from See by Chloé, which she wore layered over a simple black T-shirt. She accessorised with small gold hoop earrings and sported a Van Cleef & Arpels bracelet.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Adele thanks ex-husband in emotional speech

The Hello singer wore her dark blonde hair in a poker straight style and opted for a smokey eye and a matte lip.

RELATED: Adele's eye-watering £900 shoes revealed in unseen photo

Her sports agent beau was equally casual in a baseball cap, bomber jacket and jeans as the couple left the California hotspot alongside their friends and hopped into the back of a car.

Adele was spotted on another date with boyfriend Rich Paul

Loving Adele's oversized shirt? Missguided does a similar style, which is currently a bargain at just £21 in the sale. Dress yours down with jeans like Adele, or layer it over a mini dress for added glamour.

Blue Check Denim Shirt, £21, Missguided

Adele has been embracing a more laid-back look of late, and has been sporting some covetable denim looks of late.

She opted for a double denim ensemble to watch the Golden State Warriors take on the Dallas Mavericks at the Chase Centre last week.

Adele and sports agent Rich recently bought a house together

Snuggling up to her boyfriend – who she has recently bought Sylvester Stallone's former Beverly Hills mansion for £42million ($58million) with – Adele looked seriously loved-up.

DISCOVER: Adele reveals first look at incredible $58m mansion with boyfriend Rich Paul

Adding a touch of glam, she paired her look with some nude heels and wore her blonde hair down in bouncy waves.

She accessorised with Jennifer Fisher hoop earringsand added a soft taupe makeup look with bronzed cheeks and a dark nude lip.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.