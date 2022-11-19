Carole Middleton rocks Princess Kate's go-to winter staple and jeans Princess Kate clearly inherited her fashion sense from her mum

Carole Middleton is back at it again with the low-key yet luxurious looks. The 67-year-old – who is the Princess of Wales' mother – channeled her daughter's elegant sense of style with her latest outfit. Evidently, a passion for fashion runs in the Middleton veins.

SEE: Carole Middleton is an off-duty dream in high-waisted jeans and designer blouse

Carole looked enchanting in a pair of high-waisted blue denim jeans and a white pussybow blouse – one of her daughter's go-to shirt styles. Featuring feminine ruffle detailing, a rich cream tone and long sleeves, the garment is definitely something we can see Princess Kate eyeing up.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Princess Kate delivers important message about addiction

The mother-of-three smiled for a sweet outfit photo that was included in her latest newsletter. She completed her sophisticated ensemble with a tan-toned belt and a pair of pearl earrings. How very royal.

Trending in the UK: Everything Zara and Mike Tindall have said about baby number four

She wore her caramel locks down loose in a sleek straightened style with a side parting, while a natural beauty blend highlighted her ever-youthful facial features.

Carole Middleton opted for a sweet pussybow blouse

The Princess of Wales is very much partial to the pussybow blouse design, regular sporting the silhouette for public engagements. Just the other month, Princess Kate arrived in Northern Ireland alongside her husband Prince William, donning a pussybow shirt by Winser London boasting a dreamy baby blue hue.

Princess Kate's mum has collaborated with Party Pieces to curate an array of pretty home accessories in time for the Christmas period. In her newsletter, she unveiled a stunning party decoration collection, with themes such as Shooting Star, Dino Explorer, Unicorn Fairy Princess and King of the Sea.

Princess Kate's mother always steps out looking elegant

"I've finally fulfilled my dream of designing collections for the perfect party," she wrote. "Whether you're throwing a kids party or festive gathering, I have enjoyed every moment of bringing these party pieces to life, and I hope you enjoy them too!"

Carole launched her business Party Pieces with her husband Michael Middleton after planning eldest daughter Kate's fifth birthday party and finding the partyware on the market lacking.

MORE: Carole Middleton's latest party range is perfect for Princess Charlotte

When Princess Kate and her brother and sister James and Pippa were older, Carole involved them in the business – in fact, the Princess of Wales was the one to develop the first birthday and baby category of the company.

Like this story? Sign up to The Royal Life newsletter to get your weekly dose of royal lifestyle inspiration, from the must-see fashion moments to sneak peeks into royal homes and wellness news.