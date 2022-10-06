Princess Kate electrifies in pussybow shirt and heels for touching visit

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The Princess of Wales is back at it again with the covetable outfits – and her latest look is not to be missed. The royal arrived in Northern Ireland alongside her husband Prince William to spend the day visiting cross-community organisations which work to provide services and support to people from all backgrounds.

For the emotional outing, the princess looked elegant in a sleek longline baby blue coat which was layered over a feminine pussybow shirt boasting the same dreamy hue

To complete her tonal attire, the royal slipped on a pair of crisp navy cigarette trousers and stepped out in some dark blue point-toe heels, which exuded timeless sophistication.

Princess Kate wore her enviable chocolate locks down loose in gently cascading curls - opting for a side parting as opposed to her go-to middle parting.

Blue was the colour of choice for Princess Kate

In terms of makeup, the mother-of-three showcased a natural beauty blend. A flawless skin tone, a touch of rose-tinted blush, a glossy cherry pink lip, and some bronzed eyeshadow made for a delicate makeup palette. A small, square-shaped navy handbag added a tinge of practicality to her ensemble.

The royal looked so smart in the sleek longline coat

Prince William looked dapper beside his ever-glamorous wife, donning a navy-tailored suit. A cobalt blue wool jumper and a white shirt were layered underneath the two-piece - sheathing the royal in warmth for the excursion.

The princess clasped a chic navy handbag to complete her ethereal attire

Emulate Princess Kate's stylish aesthetic with these stunning alternative pieces.

The Prince and Princess’s first visit of the day was to PIPS Suicide Prevention Ireland (PIPS Charity) in Belfast which works across communities in the city and throughout Northern Ireland to provide crisis support for those at risk of suicide and self-harm.

During their visit, Their Royal Highnesses spoke with PIPS Charity staff and counsellors about the life-saving work that the charity provides to service users and how the organisation has worked to remove all possible barriers to support those experiencing suicidal thoughts.

The royal opted for a natural beauty blend

This includes employing a ‘no appointment needed’ service and training its reception staff to be able to help members of the public in distress. The royal couple will subsequently meet with one of the charity’s clients who will speak about their personal challenges and how PIPS is supporting them to overcome these.

On Wednesday, the Princess of Wales visited the Royal Surrey County Hospital’s maternity unit, where she heard about the holistic support it provides to pregnant women and new mothers to ensure they receive the best possible care throughout and beyond their pregnancies.

Looking as stunning as ever, the 40-year-old wore a dazzling outfit that consisted of a marigold yellow dress crafted by high street favourite Karen Millen and called the 'Structured Crepe Forever Pleat Belted Dress.' Featuring a pleated skirt, belted waistband, retro-style collarless bodice and accentuated shoulders, the frock was a radiant autumnal choice.

