Holly Willoughby's Halloween outfit will totally be admired by Princess Kate SUB: This is so cool!

Holly Willoughby always goes all out for Halloween, regularly dressing up in the most incredible outfits each year on This Morning. We look forward to seeing what she comes up with!

For 2022, the mother-of-three decided to dress up as Wednesday Addams from The Addams Family. How cool? Taking to Instagram ahead of the show, Holly donned a black and white polka dot dress with a bold pointed white collar, and wore a black wig which featured plaited pigtails. We loved her dark makeup, too. Uncanny, right?

Holly captioned the video: "Hello Monday… It's Wednesday! #adamsfamily @thismorning #halloween @therealgokwan."

We have to say, if the Princess of Wales dressed up for Halloween, we feel she would like this look. After all, Holly's style of dress looks just like the signature Alessandra Rich frock Kate often dons, featuring the same white pointed collar.

Looking back through the archives, Holly has worn some epic Halloween costumes over the years on the popular morning show.

Kate in her Alessandra Rich dress

One of our favourites has to be what she sported in 2018. Holly gave us a scare as Morticia from The Addams Family. She looked scary yet stunning, wearing a black full-length latex dress from William Wilde, with gothic makeup and a black wig. She added pointed black Gina shoes and a Vickisarge ring. Love!

Holly as Morticia from The Addams Family

And in 2017, the star stunned the This Morning set as she paraded into the studio dressed as a magical unicorn. "This is the best day of my life," Holly, giggled as she showed off her ensemble, featuring an all-white outfit, rainbow tail, silver horn, animal ears and glittery silver face paint.

Holly as a unicorn

Last week, the Dancing on Ice presenter got into the Halloween spirit even more, by rocking spooky nail art! Wearing a white top and looking pretty relaxed at home without makeup, the blonde beauty flashed her talons to the tune of PattyCake's 'I Put a Spell on You'.

Holly's nails were pretty subtle, but effective; they featured a nude base and her tips, instead of being white, were black. We like! The star always turns to her resident manicurist, Ann Rose of Ann Nails London to perfect her nails and this look was a great take on the vampy trend without going overboard.

