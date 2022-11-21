Kelly Rowland shuts fans down in the fiercest corset ballgown The Destiny's Child star navigated a very tricky moment with grace

Kelly Rowland commanded attention at the American Music Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday evening, rocking a dress that is one to remember.

The former Destiny's Child singer donned the most magnificent leopard print, corseted silk ballgown by Nicolas Jebran and as she twirled on the red carpet - and the ensemble looked amazing from all angles. First, Kelly sashayed with her hands on her hips, which showed off her black PVC elbow-length gloves. The star then paused briefly for fans and revealed the black and gold gown's daring thigh-high split. Finally, the 41-year-old spun and left onlookers in awe of the ballgown dramatically long train.

WATCH: Kelly Rowland shares a fun video of herself trying to float gracefully in the pool

Kelly's sharply bobbed, high-shine hairstyle elevated the haute couture look and her scarlet lip gloss provided the perfect pop of color.

Kelly's magnificent Nicolas Jebran gown

The star arrived at the 50th Annual American Music Awards to present the Favourite Male R&B Artist award. When Kelly announced that the winner was controversial singer Chris Brown, who was not in attendance, Kelly managed the boos that erupted from the audience with complete grace saying: "Excuse me. Chill out", before saying that she would deliver the award to Chris.

Kelly exuded calmness

Also in attendance on the night was singer Pink, 43, who rocked a dazzling black and gold vintage fringe dress by Bob Mackie, who is famous for dressing Cher, Marilyn Monroe and Madonna.

Kelly's "90s chocolate Barbie" look

Kelly could be stepping out onto many more red carpets in the New Year, having turned her hand to acting and just debuted a new movie, Fantasy Football. At the red carpet premiere in Atlanta on 18 November, Kelly opted for an all-black silver studded bodycon top with matching flares.

The fashion-loving star donned voluminous waist-length curls and dubbed the look: "90s chocolate Barbie".

