Celebrities swear by these pimple patches to fight breakouts - and they're 50% off at Ulta today only

If you’re a fan of skincare, we have some good news: Ulta’s 21 Days of Beauty sale is on! And on Thursday, September 15, the sale is all about your skin, with 50% off deals including Zitstickas, the preferred pimple patch of stars from Chrissy Teigen and Yara Shahidi to Kelly Rowland.

Zitstickas not only treat the root cause of the acne, but they also protect your skin by creating a barrier to you picking at your zits - which also will prevent scarring.

The Zitsticka Killa Kit, which can target deep cystic pimples, is Chrissy’s fave and is also a go-to for Kelly, whose facialist also gives them the thumbs-up. "She loves them,” revealed celebrity esthetician Shani Darden. “You can put them on and then you won't pick your pimple because you can't see it.

“Out of all the patches I think these are the best because they have these little microdarts in it, so it opens up in the area and then the product goes right into the zit."

ZITSTICKA Killa Kit Deep Zit Microdart Patches, was $16 now $8, Ulta Beauty

Kelly and Chrissy aren’t the only major fans: the kit is getting rave reviews and has earned a 4.7 of 5-star rating at Ulta.

And let’s not forget Ulta's Thursday sale includes more great 50% off skincare deals, like:

It Cosmetics Bye Bye serums - lines, pore, dark spot, or breakout treatment formulas - were $29 each, now $14.50

ProActiv Skin Smoothing Exfoliator, was $40 now $20

PMD Personal Microdermabrasion Tool, was $199 now $99.50

So if you’re hoping to kick off your fall skincare routine, now's the time!

