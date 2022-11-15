Angela Bassett looks out of this world in daring leather pants The stunning 64-year-old actress has Halle Berry's approval

Angela Bassett has commanded attention with her return to the big screen in the epic Disney Black Panther sequel, Wakanda Forever, and now she is nailing the style stakes on Instagram too.

The phenomenal-looking 64-year-old actress celebrated Wakanda Forever's recording-breaking, highest November box office debut of all time with a very stylish tribute. Angela posed in high-waisted, fitted leather pants and a beautiful cropped blazer that hugged her hourglass figure. The star's palette of neutral, subtle hues was understated but undeniably striking.

Angela, who plays Queen Ramona in the franchise, wore her natural afro hair in glossy curls around her shoulders and she elevated the look with statement silver hooped earrings. She looked suitably regal in the post, which she captioned: "WAKANDA WEEKEND ONE," with heart emojis.

Angela is at the top of the style stakes

The award-winning actress was joined by her 3.3 million strong Instagram following in celebrating the success of the movie's opening weekend which has already brought in $330 million worldwide.

Bond star Halle Berry liked the post and soon Angela's replies were inundated with approving flame emojis and fans gushing: "There are no words for how powerful and magnificent you are." Another fan raved about how "beautiful" Angela looked while a third fan added that her ensemble was "just perfect".

Angela looked regal on awards night

The overall consensus was that Angela "killed it" and was dubbed a "real-life queen". Fellow actor Winston Duke, who plays the character M'Baku in the films, couldn't resist joining in to add: "I love youuuuuu!!!!"

Angela recently turned heads on the red carpet at the 2022 Women of the Year awards hosted by Glamour. The star wore a figure-hugging white Pamella Roland gown and dazzled with diamonds as she collected her Lifetime Achievement Award for her work on stage and screen.

